Arya launches insta release service for farmers

Arya.ag, an integrated grain commerce platform, has launched Insta Release, a one-click loan repayment and commodity discharge service. The new service will enable farmers a quick access to their farm produce for value optimisation upon repayment of loans.

Leveraging its technology stack, Arya said it has been able to optimise its release process within seconds, which otherwise by current industry standards takes over 24 hours to a week. Besides offering convenience, the Insta-Release offering drives home transparency, efficiency and ease of Arya’s integrated service offering to the farmers, the company said in a statement.

To release stocks, registered customers can log on to their dashboard, choose how many bags of funded or non-funded bags they wish to release. Once they select the quantity, the platform instantly generates details of the rent and loan outstanding accrued against those bags.

Supply chain alignment

A user can pay instantly on the platform to receive the Release Order in a matter of seconds.

“Our endeavour at Arya.ag is to align the supply and demand in a secure yet mutually beneficial proposition. We recognise that reduced turn-around-time and lower transaction costs benefits all stakeholders; however immediate payments benefit small-hold farmers, and immediate delivery of stocks is critical for buyers. Insta-Release alongside the various features our platform continues to deliver on the promise of transparency, trust and efficiency in agri-commerce,” said Anand Chandra, co-founder of Arya.ag.

Similar to its agri Insta Loan services launched recently, Arya.ag’s Insta-Release leverages AI, ML, IoT to deliver an enriching experience to end-users. Instant loans, online payments and instant release of commodity ensures that agri-commodity becomes a powerful tool in the hands of the producer, the company said.