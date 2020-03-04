Arya raises $6 million in pre-Series B funding

iQOO 3 review: A gaming centric phone with Snapdragon 865
One might think the Chinese company BBK had its hands full managing all its multiple brands and sub-companies.
Agri post-harvest services platform Arya on Wednesday said it had raised $6 million (about ₹43 crore) in pre-Series B funding from venture capital firm Omnivore and existing investor LGT Lightstone Aspada.
The company plans to use the funding to accelerate the growth of their agri storage network, build their book in warehouse receipt financing, and lay the foundations of a pan-India agri warehousing marketplace, the company said in a statement.
Arya plans to launch its Series B fundraising round by mid-2020.
“Omnivore’s coming on board will strengthen our next generation work to further improve efficiencies in the post-harvest ecosystem,” Arya CEO and Co-founder Prasanna Rao said.
LGT Lightstone Aspada had earlier invested in Arya’s Series A round in December 2016.
Based out of Delhi, Arya currently manages over 2.5 million tonnes of agri commodities in its 1,400 warehouses. Also, around 75 per cent of its warehousing capacity is located in primary and secondary markets.
Arya is also launching a rural storage discovery platform aiming to build a pan-India agri warehousing marketplace. Until 2013, Arya was part of the JM Baxi Group.
One might think the Chinese company BBK had its hands full managing all its multiple brands and sub-companies.
The latest from Xiaomi’s new spin-off lives up to its popular predecessor’s legacy, especially in looks and ...
Indian carriers’ global ambitions were clipped on that fateful day, March 13, 2019
IndiGo and SpiceJet had a good December quarter but the outlook doesn’t look encouraging, given the ...
Weak revenue growth, reliance on States for revenue and increasing competition are key risks
Amid massive market sell-off triggered by mounting concerns over coronavirus, the share price of Tata Steel ...
The valuation is pricey, but robust growth, healthy profitability and strong focus on open market channel are ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...