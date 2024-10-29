Arya.ag, a grain commerce platform, has secured $19.8 million from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to guarantee a debt facility for its agri-commerce subsidiary, Aryatech. These funds will be utilised to connect farmers and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) with buyers across the country, ensuring payment security, transaction transparency, and improved market access.

Previously, the agritech start-up raised $29 million in an equity round last quarter.

“The facility will enable us to connect more farmers and FPOs to buyers much beyond their existing networks, creating a more efficient and inclusive agricultural marketplace,” said Prasanna Rao, Co-founder and CEO of Arya.ag.

Founded in 2013, Arya.ag is an agri-commerce platform that connects sellers and buyers of agriproducts to facilitate and streamline commerce, driving efficiencies and reducing waste to benefit the entire market. It integrates warehouse discovery, farmgate-level storage, finance, and market linkages, providing a comprehensive solution across the value chain by bridging the trust gap at each step. The platform reported a profit before tax of ₹22 crore in FY24.

