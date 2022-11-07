Agritech platform Arya.ag has announced a strategic investment in computer vision-focused SaaS startup Assert AI. The development is part of Assert AI’s latest fund-raise amounting to $2 million, which involved the participation from Prashant Purker, Ex- MD & CEO of ICICI Venture, in his personal capacity.

Assert AI aims to utilise the funds to expand its presence overseas in the US market and develop exclusive products for the agriculture industry. Computer Vision is rapidly assuming prime business consideration with the increasing demand for insights-driven digital images and videos. This strategic investment aims to strengthen Arya.ag’s blockchain offerings and AI & deep tech vision for unprecedented visibility and assurance for its storage, financing, and commerce offerings, the company said in a statement

Assert AI’s computer vision offerings include face recognition, object detection, weapon detection in high-risk areas, docks utilisation, packet counting in warehouses, and safety gear detection, among others. Under this context, Assert AI aims to have a unique proposition in translating computer vision analytics into actionable business intelligence for businesses of all sizes.

Job Philip, Co-Founder, Assert AI

Job Philip, Co-Founder, Assert AI said, “Digitisation and related proliferation of video, as well as other forms of the visual medium, is on an ever-increasing exponential curve. The need of the hour is to transform observations from these mediums into actionable business insights and ensure that this is executed in real-time. The latest round of funding furthers our resolve to continue pioneering innovation in the visual analytics landscape and expand its reach to large untapped segments, including agriculture.”

“At Arya.ag, we endeavour to digitise an otherwise conventional agri value chain. Tech-led computer vision ensures complete assurance for farmers, lenders, and buyers as they transact on our platform. Through our strategic investment in Assert AI, we aim to consolidate our AI & Blockchain offerings. This partnership will work towards conceptualising and innovating computer vision solutions specifically for the agricultural ecosystem.” said Prasanna Rao, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Arya.ag said.

For Arya.ag, investment in Assert AI follows the startup’s recent move to acquire data science company, Prakshep, which consolidated the company’s deep tech capability to provide traceability, transparency, and quality assurance for seamless commodity commerce. Arya.ag is also in the advanced stages of introducing a first-of-its-kind public agri blockchain ledger in the country, the company said.