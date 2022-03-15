Arya.ag launches insta loan for farming community

Arya.ag, an integrated grain commerce platform, announced the launch of agri insta loan for the farming community. Farmers can avail of a loan instantly against their stored commodity at Arya’s warehouses through its digital platform.

Arya’s integrated platform leverages technologies such as AI, ML and IoT to convert each bag of farm produce stored in its warehouse into an electronic balance. An automated decisioning engine on Arya.ag offers finance against this electronic balance in a few clicks, helping avoid farmers any distress sale scenarios after harvest.

Arya, in a statement said, it aims to target disbursals of ₹1,000 crore from the Insta-Loan product in FY23.

Chattanathan Devarajan, Arya.ag’s co-founder, said, “The scope of agri-tech players in enhancing the agrichain ecosystem in India is enormous. At Arya.ag our focus is to empower the country’s farmers by maximising the value of their farm produce. We enable this through an end-to-end integrated, full stack solution spanning digitally enabled warehouses, embedded finance and commerce solutions, all delivered using our tech-led digital platform. Our latest offering, Insta Loan, is designed to comprehensively provide farmers instant access to loans.”