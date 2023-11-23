Agritech firm Arya.ag has entered into a strategic partnership with Fairgro Africa Limited, an agricultural company in Kenya. The partnership aims to provide crop monitoring and digital integration in Kenya, through Arya.ag’s mobile application Aryashakti, ensuring transparency in all activities and quicker decision making.

With Arya.ag digitising a minimum of thousand acres of land and monitoring the entire crop cycle in the region, this partnership holds great potential to transform traditional farming practices and elevating the standards of agricultural efficiency for farmers in Kenya, the company said in a statement.

Product visibility

This partnership will help open newer avenues to increase its product visibility in African countries, fostering trust and collaboration with companies across the African continent. The Aryashakti app will empower Fairgro Africa’s field teams, facilitating plot digitisation, seamless communication and strategic resource management.

Anand Chandra, Co-founder at Arya.ag said, “This partnership is expected to have an impact on India’s influence on global partnerships. It will expand our product visibility in the international market, fostering trust and collaboration with companies across the African continent.”

Joshua Kiptoon, Strategic Advisor of Fairgro Africa said, “We hope that Arya.ag will be instrumental in altering our operations in Kenya. The Aryashakti mobile application can empower our field teams, enabling transparent activities, expediting decision-making processes and significantly easing our work in Kenya, allowing us to streamline our efforts and resources efficiently.”

