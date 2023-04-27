Grain commerce platform Arya.ag has announced a strategic partnership with Shivalik Small Finance Bank Y— a scheduled commercial bank in India. With this business correspondent model partnership, Arya.ag will further its mission to drive financial inclusion for farmers and FPOs and offer loans through Shivalik Small Finance Bank under warehouse receipt finance, the company said in a statement.

Arya.ag partners with various financial institutions to offer loans to small and marginal farmers including women, who fall out of the consideration of formal banking. “We at Arya.ag are thrilled to announce our partnership with Shivalik Small Finance Bank. Shivalik’s innovative technology-focused vision and their dedication to serving smallholder farmers perfectly align with our core objective of building trust and transparency in the agricultural value chain. Our collaboration will not only strengthen our ability to promote equitable growth in agriculture but also offer more opportunities for the smallest stakeholders to access financial resources and drive positive change in the industry” said Anand Chandra, Co-founder of Arya.ag in a statement.

“In line with our vision to focus on small and underserved segments through the delivery of digitally focussed, affordable products and differentiated customer experience, partnership with Arya.ag will enable us to stay connected with the farmers directly. Arya.ag’s digitised processes, AI-enabled systems and customised solutions offers us the additional layer of professional assurance we require at all levels.” said Anshul Swami, MD & CEO Shivalik Small Finance Bank.

In today’s landscape, the adoption of high-tech banking capabilities is more crucial than ever to meet the needs of a rapidly changing industry and diverse borrower base. Alliances like these enable ease of business for seamless lending processes, more efficient operations for end-users and create new opportunities for digital engagement.