Arya.ag posts higher volumes in FY22

Arya.ag, India’s largest integrated grain commerce platform, had witnessed higher volumes in the 2021-22 fiscal, while also increasing the number of end-users with it.

A statement from the start-up said during 2021-22 Arya.ag had a grain assets under management (AUM) valued at $1.1 billion with its gross transaction value increasing to $270 million.

The second half of the previous fiscal saw a 4X rise in commerce volumes over the first half on its platform. During the year, the platform saw large adoption of its structured trade solutions by varied entities spanning across farmers, FPOs, millers and agri-corporations.

Milestone in disbursing loan

The embedded digital lending business on the platform crossed the Rs 100 crore ($13.3 million) milestone of loan disbursement in March 22 alone. The platform’s digitally-led fully secured loan disbursements doubled to $65 million.

The increased uptake in its digital lending solutions was influenced by the launch of insta-loan disbursement bouquet of services for farmers that simplifies and optimises the lending process and end-user experience in gaining access to financial services. The adoption rates were in excess of 90 per cent, the statement said.

Apart from its own lending, the platform collaborated with over 25 banks and financial institutions to help disburse Rs 2,000 crore of secured loans in the fiscal.

Arya.ag also enabled digital discovery of 10,469 near-farm gate warehouses spread over 800 locations with a combined storage capacity of 36.5 million tonnes. It also concluded over 3.5 lakh tonnes of agri-commodity commerce during the fiscal, when it raised $60 million series C funding.

Prasanna Rao, MD & Co-founder, Arya.ag said , “The pandemic times have further accelerated the adoption of our integrated services and we remain upbeat about the future, on the basis of our distinct value proposition and strong business fundamentals.”