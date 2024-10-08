Grain commerce platform Arya.ag has announced an initiative to transform 200 farmer producer organisations into smart institutions.

The initiative, launched in collaboration with key partners, aims to empower FPOs by leveraging technology and fostering collaborations to improve efficiency, promote sustainable farming practices and build climate-resilient value chains, the company said in a statement.

“We believe FPCs can evolve into smart institutions, which leverage technology to improve efficiency in input sales and output procurement and offer a diverse range of services. Smart FPCs will also play a crucial role in building climate-resilient value chains by promoting sustainable farming practices and through corporate collaborations to support sustainable sourcing of produce,” said Prasanna Rao, CEO and Co-founder of Arya.ag.

The 200 Smart FPOs initiative will focus on FPOs across Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Arya.ag will work closely with these FPOs to provide them with access to technologies, training and support to enhance their capabilities and drive sustainable growth.

Arya.ag will implement its agritech solutions to empower Smart FPCs with tools for scaling operations and improving efficiency. The initiative will also provide AI-powered crop advisory services to enable data-driven decision-making and optimise farming practices. Moreover, Arya.ag will facilitate digital record-keeping of farming practices to ensure traceability and transparency throughout the value chain. Collaborations with corporate partners will be established to support sustainable sourcing of produce and create new market opportunities for Smart FPCs. Training and capacity-building programmes will be conducted to enhance the skills and knowledge of FPO members in sustainable farming practices and business management.

