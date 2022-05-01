As chana procurement tops million tonnes till April-end, trade wants govt to create larger buffer stock

Procurement of chana (Bengalgram) at minimum support price (MSP) of ₹5,230 per quintal by government agencies has crossed ten lakh tonnes till April-end, with purchases from Gujarat surpassing a 4.21 lakh tonnes, and Maharashtra at 3.93 lakh tonnes.

The public procurement in key producing chana states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan is likely to pick up in the weeks ahead. NAFED has, so far, procured 9.31 lakh tonnes from states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, among others, while other agencies have procured over a lakh tonne.

Larger crop this year

“The government has started procurement of chana, and has procured over a million tonnes till last week. The earlier procurement target was 2.2 million tonnes. We have been recommending that the government create a larger buffer stock in view of the larger crop of chana,” said Bimal Kothari, Chairman of the Indian Pulses and Grains Association.

As per the Agriculture Ministry’s second advance estimates, chana production has jumped to 131 lakh tonnes from the previous year’s 119 lakh tonnes.

There is also a carry over stock of 15-20 lakh tonnes with NAFED and the private trade. As there is good inventory available in the country, it is a good time for the government to create a larger buffer stock, Kothari said.

“Overall, with the all-India picture, if the government buys 30-35 per cent of the crop, prices will stablilise at MSP, which is the objective of the government. If they continue procurement at this speed, they may achieve the target this month itself,” Kothari said.

Price pressure

The IPGA Chairman said the prices of chana in MP and Rajasthan is little better than that of the mandis of Gujarat and Maharasthra.

“There has been very heavy arrivals of chana in Gujarat and Maharasthra mandis, creating pressure on prices,” he said.

Punit Bachawat, a miller in Ahmedabad said the targetted procurement of 4-lakh tonnes has been achieved in Gujarat. The procurement is slow in MP and Rajasthan and may pick up in the days ahead, he said.

Rahul Chauhan of IGrain India said mandi prices of chana are still hovering around ₹4,500 levels, much below the MSP levels in various states, despite a tenth of the crop being procured.

Chauhan said the prices of pulses are seen stable going ahead on higher supplies. While the production of chana is seen this year, the Government has kept the import window open for tur and urad till the end of current financial year.