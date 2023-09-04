As deficit rains in August impacted the moong (greengram) yields, the pulses trade wants the Government to open up imports to boost supplies. Deficit rains have hit moong output in Rajasthan, the largest producing State in the kharif season. Also, moong output is likely to be lower in Karnataka and Maharashtra due to a decline in acreage on account of delayed monsoon and deficit rains in June.

Moong prices are already on the rise following weak crop conditions and the bullish trend in the pulses complex is being led by tur and urad. In mandis of North Karnataka, where the new moong has started arriving in the agricultural produce marketing comittee (APMC) yards, the modal price (the rate at which most trades take place) is hovering above the minimum support price levels of ₹8,558 per quintal.

Imports restricted

On Monday, the modal prices across various markets in Karnataka ranged between ₹9,754-11,685 per quintal. In Gadag, the maximum price was ₹14,509 per quintal. Similarly, prices are up in Rajasthan mandis over the past couple of days and the modal prices are hovering in the range of ₹8,840-9,100 per quintal.

Moong imports are currently under the restricted category since February 11, 2022.

“Deficit rains in August have impacted the yield in moong, which will result in lower output. We want the Government to allow imports. We will approach the Government soon in this regard,” said Bimal Kothari, Chairman, India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA), the apex trade body.

Moong is grown in small quantities in countries such as Myanmar, Tanzania, Argentina, Brazil and Uzbekistan among others.

Moong imports into the country, which stood at 1.95 lakh tonnes during 2021-22, were down to 0.31 lakh tonnes in 2022-23, as per the DGFT data.

Early sowing, but...

“The crop in Rajasthan will be down significantly due to the lower yields” said Punit Bachawat a moong miller in Ahmedabad. “Rains brought about by Cyclone Biparjoy in Rajasthan led to the early sowing, but the crop has been badly impacted during the grain formation stage in August due to lack of rains, which is seen reducing the yields”, Bachawat said.

Despite an increase in moong acreage in Rajasthan this kharif at 22.15 lakh hectares (20.53 lh in 2022-kharif season), the overall acreage is down by about 8 per cent at 30.63 lh (33.33 lh), mainly on account of lower coverage in Karnataka and Maharashtra. In Karnataka, the acreage has been reduced to 1.76 lh (4.10 lh), Maharashtra at 1.75 lh (2.77 lh) and in Madhya Pradesh at 1.69 lh (2.03 lh).