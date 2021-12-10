As farmers shift to oilseeds, wheat acreage drops 2%

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Wheat sowing in the current rabi season dropped 2.4 per cent to 248.67 lakh hectares (lh) as of December 10 from the year-ago period, mainly due to farmers shifting to other crops in Haryana, Gujarat and Bihar. Other wheat-growing States recorded either the same area as last year or higher.
“The shifting to mustard from wheat is very clear this year because of high prices of the oilseed crop since last year. Government should take a cue from this trend on its crop diversification plan as price is the main driver to motivate farmers,” said AK Singhal, a trader in Hapur, who deals with grains and pulses. The wheat acreage in Uttar Pradesh, too, may marginally fall from last year’s 99 lh at the end of the season, he said. Currently, it has reached 73.55 lh, marginally higher from year-ago period.
Over 82 per cent of the normal sowing area of 625.14 lh under all winter-sown crops has been covered and it is up by two per cent from the year-ago period. Total area under all crops recorded at 513.25 lh (503.63 lh).
The acreage of mustard/rapeseed has jumped by 23.8 per cent at 81.66 lh from 55.97 lh. For 2021-22, the government had set a target of 75.8 lh with a production of 12.24 million tonnes (mt), which will be, in all likelihood, breached. Mustard output was 10.1 mt in 2020-21. Total area under oilseeds have jumped to 88.5 lh (72.13 lh), mainly because of higher area under mustard.
Cumulative rainfall from the period October 1 to December 10 has been 51 per cent more than normal for the country as a whole and over 85 per cent of the area has received normal are higher rainfall during this period.
The area under pulses is slightly higher at 129.74 lh (129.28 lh) in the year-ago. The season’s normal area (five-year average) is 146.14 lh. The acreage of gram (chana) has increased about 2 per cent at 92.89 lh from 90.68 lh.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...