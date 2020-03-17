At 215 lt, sugar output down 21% till Mar 15: ISMA

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
Sugar mills in the country produced around 216 lakh tonnes (lt) of sugar till March 15, nearly 21 per cent lower than the 274lt produced in the corresponding period in the previous sugar season, Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said on Tuesday.
Indian sugar mills’ export prospects are looking up with sugar production in Thailand expected to fall by 5 million tonnes over last year’s output. Indonesia, which imports sugar from Thailand, recently decided to import from India at concessional import duty rates. According to ISMA, the exports to Indonesia is expected to pick up further soon.
The sugar industry body said Indian sugar mills have so far despatched 30 lt of sugar for exports – 50 per cent of export quota decided by the government – till March 15. Sugar mills have signed up contracts to export another 6 to 8 mt till date, it said quoting market sources.
One worry, however, is the drop in global sugar prices in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, which ISMA said could be temporary. Mills in Uttar Pradesh have so far produced 87 lt sugar, which is a little more than 84 lt produced in the same period last year.
Sugar production in Maharashtra, on the other hand, is nearly 56 lt, which is 44 per cent lower than 100 lt produced in the same period last season. Karnataka's sugar production too fell drastically to 33.35 lt as against 42.45 lt in the corresponding period in 2018-19 season.
Other sugar producing States, including Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, produced a total of 39 lt of sugar so far in the current season.
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SchoolSkies helps in automating the admission and fee payment process
Here are some metrics you can use, rather than getting swayed by social media forwards
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
The stock of Tube Investments of India has potentially turned the trend bearish as it has breached a crucial ...
The March futures contract of Lead mini on the MCX has been oscillating in a sideways trend between ₹139.5 and ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...