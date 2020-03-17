At 215 lt, sugar output down 21% till Mar 15: ISMA

Sugar mills in the country produced around 216 lakh tonnes (lt) of sugar till March 15, nearly 21 per cent lower than the 274lt produced in the corresponding period in the previous sugar season, Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said on Tuesday.

Indian sugar mills’ export prospects are looking up with sugar production in Thailand expected to fall by 5 million tonnes over last year’s output. Indonesia, which imports sugar from Thailand, recently decided to import from India at concessional import duty rates. According to ISMA, the exports to Indonesia is expected to pick up further soon.

Export volume

The sugar industry body said Indian sugar mills have so far despatched 30 lt of sugar for exports – 50 per cent of export quota decided by the government – till March 15. Sugar mills have signed up contracts to export another 6 to 8 mt till date, it said quoting market sources.

Drop in global prices

One worry, however, is the drop in global sugar prices in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, which ISMA said could be temporary. Mills in Uttar Pradesh have so far produced 87 lt sugar, which is a little more than 84 lt produced in the same period last year.

Output in Maharashtra

Sugar production in Maharashtra, on the other hand, is nearly 56 lt, which is 44 per cent lower than 100 lt produced in the same period last season. Karnataka's sugar production too fell drastically to 33.35 lt as against 42.45 lt in the corresponding period in 2018-19 season.

Other sugar producing States, including Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, produced a total of 39 lt of sugar so far in the current season.