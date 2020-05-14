Agri Business

At Kochi auctions, orthodox leaf sale sees strong demand from CIS countries

Updated on May 14, 2020

A strong demand from CIS countries lifted orthodox leaf tea prices at Kochi auctions this week.

There was a strong demand from exporters, which witnessed an 81 per cent of sale of the offered quantity of 1,78,934 kg in sale 18. The market for select best Nilgiri whole leaf and brokens was firm to dearer. Medium whole leaf and brokens was firm to dearer, except browner varieties, the auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis said.

The average price realised was down at ₹130 per kg compared to ₹133 in the previous week due to the sale of low priced teas.

However, CTC leaf sale witnessed only a fair demand and the quantity offered was 69,000 kg. The quantity sold was 69,000 kg. Upcountry and Kerala buyers lent fair support, while exporters operated from the bottom of the market.

