At Kochi auctions, tea prices gather steam on export to CIS countries

A strong export demand to CIS countries has lifted orthodox leaf tea prices at Kochi auctions this week.

The market for Nilgiri whole leaf and brokens was appreciated by longer margins of ₹5-10 a kg and sometimes more. The quantity offered in sale 17 was 2,26,534.90 kg and 70 per cent of the quantity was sold. The average price realisation has also gone up to ₹133.49 per kg compared to ₹125.94 in the previous week.

According to auctioneers, Forbes, Ewart & Figgis, the prices of browner varieties was lower and there was lot of withdrawal due to low bid or lack of bid.

In CTC leaf, the market for good liquoring teas was steady to firm and sometimes dearer. The quantity offered was 74,000 kg and the sold percentage was only 55 per cent. Kerala and upcountry buyers lent fair support, while there was a subdued demand from exporters, who covered only a small quantity.