Atul Chaturvedi reappointed as President of SEA of India

Atul Chaturvedi, Director of Adani Wilmar Ltd, Ahmedabad, has been reappointed as the President of Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA) of India for 2021-22.

The annual general meeting (AGM) of SEA of India, which was held in Goa recently, appointed Chaturvedi and other office-bearers for 2021-22.

Other office-bearers for 2021-22 are: Abhay Udeshi, Chairman of Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd, Mumbai, (Vice-President); Ajay Jhunjhunwala, Managing Director of JR Agro Industries Ltd, Lucknow, (Honorary Secretary); and Sunil Mundra, Director of Kamal Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd, Rajnandgaon, (Honorary Treasurer).

The AGM also appointed zonal chairmen and deputy chairmen for 2021-22.

Central Zone: Vijay Shrishrimal, Managing Director of Itarsi Oils & Flours Pvt Ltd, Mumbai, (Chairman); and Gulrez Alam, Director (Business Development) of ABIS Exports (India) Pvt Ltd, Rajnandgaon, (Deputy Chairman).

West Zone: Haresh S Vyas, Managing Director of Royal Castor Products Ltd, Mumbai, (Chairman); and Bhavin J Chhatrala, Managing Director of Castorgirnar Industries Pvt Ltd, Junagadh, (Deputy Chairman).

South Zone: V Neethi Mohan, Director of Vaighai Agro Products Ltd, Madurai, (Chairman); and Praveen Mehta; Executive Director of Abhay Solvents Pvt Ltd, Koppal, (Deputy Chairman).

North Zone: Pawan Kumar Agarwal, Director of SP Solvent Ltd, Rudrapur, (Chairman); and Kishan Kumar Agarwal, Director of Ram Niwas Flour Mills Pvt Ltd, Lucknow, (Deputy Chairman).

East Zone: Sushil Kumar Agarwal, Director of Pragati Agri Products (P) Ltd, Kolkata, (Chairman); and Rajendra Kumar Jain of Pancham Marketiers Pvt Ltd, Kolkata, (Deputy Chairman).