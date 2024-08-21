Australia, which has been partnering with India to boost agricultural productivity for four decades, is now looking to scale up its engagement in the ag-tech arena.

As part of this objective, the Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, is leading a delegation of Australian ag-tech companies in India from 20-23 August 20 to 23 to explore partnerships and innovation opportunities with Indian counterparts.

The delegation, powered by the Australian government’s flagship Australia India Business Exchange program and in conjunction with Investment New South Wales, will visit Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, and Bengaluru to meet with government and industry bodies as well as conduct farm site visits, an official release said.

The delegation comprises Australian ag-tech companies, universities, and investors from a broad array of sectors, including dairy, grains, horticulture, floriculture, and animal husbandry.

In Lucknow, the delegation will meet representatives from the Uttar Pradesh government to explore strategic partnerships and synergies in ag-tech. The mission will conclude in Bengaluru with its participation in Agri Tech India 2024.

The visit reflects Australia’s position as a vital partner in India’s ag-tech ecosystem and the Australian government’s commitment to fostering new business opportunities and collaborative ventures.

“Agriculture is an important pillar of the Australia-India relationship, and Australia has a lot to offer in agricultural expertise. This can improve Indian food security by increasing productivity, sustainability, and food system resilience,” High Commissioner Green said.

“Australian ag-tech companies are already active in India, offering technology that combats lumpy-skin disease in cows; organic fertilisers for better crop yields, including sugarcane; and advanced grain storage systems – and this is just scratching the surface.”

“While the scales of our agricultural production are different, Australia and India face similar challenges – chief among these is climate change, which remains an existential threat for many farmers boosting productivity and ensuring rural incomes is another – and with our world-leading ag-tech, we have a lot to share. And that in turn can boost India’s agricultural exports,” the High Commissioner said.