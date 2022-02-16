Australian Met dept says La Nina has peaked, may turn ‘neutral’ in March-April-May

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has cited climate models and observations to suggest that the 2021–22 La Nina phenomenon in the Equatorial East and Central Pacific, that drove a successful monsoon for India last year (2021), has peaked, which means that it is past its prime.

In its latest update, the Bureau said that the Equatorial Pacific will most likely return to ‘neutral’ phase (neither La Nina or alter ego El Nino) during March-April-May. The South-West monsoon in India (June-September) has experienced mixed fortunes from a La Nina phase turning to a neutral phase. A ‘neutral’ phase on the trail of a La Nina was last reported in year 2020 when the monsoon delivered 96.1 per cent of the long-period average of rainfall.

Normal rainfall outlook

However, the APEC Climate Centre at Busan, South Korea, has predicted a normal to above normal rainfall for India except in the North-West until July (the first half of the monsoon) while the Application Laboratory of Japanese national forecaster Jamstec sees normal to above normal for entire country into August as well.

The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts shows possibility of below-normal rainfall for Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and Goa during June-July-August, something to which the APEC Climate Centre has alluded to in its outlook for the month of July.

There is no direct cause-effect relationship, butt a La Nina has mostly amplified a concurrent Indian monsoon and an El Nino decimated it, though with exceptions. These alternating climate phenomena in the Pacific Ocean occur due to the sea-sawing of the sea-surface temperatures in the West and East of the vast water body.

Pacific sea surface temperatures

When the West (nearer to Asia and India) warms up relative to the East (closer to the Americas), it is called a La Nina phase. When the warming trend reverses (warmer in the East and colder in the West), it becomes an El Nino.

The warm waters signal lower atmospheric pressure, upward motion of air with moisture mopped up from sea-surface, clouds, rain, high winds and cyclones. Cold waters cause descending motion of air and a higher pressure that does not allow formation of clouds or rain and instead brings clear skies and dry conditions.

The Australian Bureau says that atmospheric and oceanic indicators remain at La Nina levels currently, but have likely peaked in strength. While the East Pacific sea-surface temperatures remain cooler than average, beneath the surface, waters in the Central and East Pacific are now warming. These changes typically foreshadow a breakdown in a La Nina event, which normally occurs in March-April-May.