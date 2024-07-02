AutoNxt Automation, which develops high-torque electric powertrains and self-driving technology for off-highway vehicles, has secured Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR) certification for its indigenously developed 45HP electric tractor..

A media statement said the certification enables the commercial launch of the electric tractor after rigorous testing in a range of conditions to ensure optimal performance and reliability. AutoNxt can offer the tractor to enterprise clients across multiple sectors — including agriculture, biomass, construction and defence — through flexible sale and rental options.

Equipped with a high-torque electric powertrain and self-driving capabilities, the tractor is designed to enhance productivity and reduce carbon footprint of off-highway operations, it said.

Quoting Kaustubh Dhonde, Founder and CEO of AutoNxt Automation, the statement said: “We are incredibly proud to receive the CMVR certification for our 45HP electric tractor. This certification is a validation of our hard work and dedication to advancing electric mobility solutions. We are excited to bring this game-changing technology to market and support various industries with our eco-friendly and efficient tractors.”

Pankaj Goyal, Co-founder and COO of AutoNxt Automation, said: “This achievement underscores our team’s relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence. Our 45HP electric tractor not only meets stringent regulatory standards but also sets a new benchmark in the industry. We look forward to collaborating with enterprise clients to transform their operations with our state-of-the-art technology.”

