Avanti Feeds posts ₹73 cr PAT in Q1

Our Bureau | Hyderabad, August 11 | Updated on: Aug 11, 2022

Avanti Feeds Limited has posted a lower net profit of ₹73 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2022, as against ₹76.45 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company registered an income of ₹1,569.30 crore in the quarter as against ₹1,408.80 crore in the comparable quarter last year. The company posted a net profit of ₹245 crore on a total income of ₹5,036 crore in the financial year 2021-22.

Published on August 11, 2022
