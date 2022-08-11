Avanti Feeds posts ₹73 cr PAT in Q1

Avanti Feeds Limited has posted a lower net profit of ₹73 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2022, as against ₹76.45 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
The company registered an income of ₹1,569.30 crore in the quarter as against ₹1,408.80 crore in the comparable quarter last year. The company posted a net profit of ₹245 crore on a total income of ₹5,036 crore in the financial year 2021-22.
Published on
August 11, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.