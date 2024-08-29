Drone solutions provider AVPL International has formalised a strategic partnership with agtech firm DeHaat to take drone and agri-technology solutions to the farmers.

By integrating DeHaat’s extensive farmer network with AVPL International’s innovative technological solutions, the alliance aims to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability in farming practices across India.

Amrendra Singh, DeHaat’s Co-Founder, said: “By integrating AVPL’s drone and agri-tech solutions with our established network, we aim to significantly enhance the productivity and efficiency of our existing farmer base. This collaboration will not only improve yield but also contribute to the long-term sustainability of the farming practices across our vast network.”

Betting on AI tech

DeHaat is building AI-enabled technologies to revolutionise supply chain and production efficiency in the farming sector. Currently, it operates in 12 States with a network of over 15,000 DeHaat Centres and 503 FPOs, serving more than 2.7 million farmers. Additionally, DeHaat offers AI-enabled crop advisory for over 30 crops in regional languages.

Preet Sandhuu, Founder of AVPL International, said: “Our collaboration with DeHaat is a major step forward in our mission to transform agriculture in India. Together, we aim to provide farmers with the tools and support needed to excel in today’s competitive environment.”

To further strengthen this collaboration, AVPL International will establish a Project Management Unit dedicated to training and skilling 140,000 candidates, the company said in a statement. These efforts will focus on promoting candidates as agri-entrepreneurs, equipping them with the necessary knowledge and skills to adopt new technologies and innovative farming practices. The training will encompass a wide range of areas including drone training, drone manufacturing, agri-trainings, agri-retail, and multi-sector skill development, all aimed at creating “Dronepreneurs” and agri-entrepreneurs.

Additionally, AVPL International will provide training to create Dronepreneurs who will be appointed at DeHaat stores to offer drone services to farmers. These Dronepreneurs will be responsible for providing Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS) at each DeHaat store.

Moreover, the partnership will focus on opening stores in agricultural mandis owned by state governments, in association with the National Council of State Agriculture Boards. AVPL International will also provide DaaS services across 70 locations for conducting non-agri training and deploy one drone entrepreneur for DaaS at each DeHaat store.

AVPL International, with a presence across 12 States, also has a collaboration with the Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) to conduct drone spray operations across 50 lakh acres, spanning eight States including Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh.

