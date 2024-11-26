AVPL International is planning to set up a drone manufacturing facility in the Bihta Industrial Area of Bihar.
A media statement said this facility would help generate employment opportunities for around 10,000 youth, including 200 in-house employees. Supported by the Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority, this initiative aims to boost local manufacturing.
Spanning an area of 16,000 sq ft, with an investment of ₹15 crore, the new facility is set to produce up to 24,000 drones annually. These drones will cater to a diverse range of sectors, including agriculture and more. The project aligns with the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ vision, fostering local manufacturing and marking a big step toward empowering youth, it said.
Empowering local communities
Quoting Preet Sandhuu, Founder and Managing Director of AVPL International, the statement said, “This project is more than just a manufacturing facility; it’s a step towards empowering local communities, capacity building and fostering drone entrepreneurship. By leveraging local talent, we aim to boost regional growth and contribute to India’s global leadership in drone technology.”
Drones from this facility will improvise agricultural practices, introducing precision farming techniques that optimize crop management, enhance yields, and reduce costs, it said.
This advancement is particularly beneficial for states such as West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura. These are the regions where technological solutions can significantly uplift agricultural productivity, the statement added.
