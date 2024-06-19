AVPL International has announced that it has become the first Indian drone manufacturer to obtain dual certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for its VIRAJ drone.

A media statement said the dual certification affirms the VIRAJ drone’s compliance with the highest safety and performance benchmarks, enabling seamless integration into European airspace. Consequently, this certification endows AVPL International with a pronounced competitive edge, facilitating secure and efficient drone operations within the European market, it said.

Classified under the small category unmanned aircraft, VIRAJ drone operates using a twin battery-powered system and offers both master and slave configurations. The drone features a 10-litre tank for spraying fertilizers and pesticides and a 10-litre seed dispenser, making it suitable for a variety of farming needs. With a flight time of up to 30 minutes per charge, the VIRAJ drone can cover 3-4 acres per charge for spraying or seeding, it said.

Quoting Preet Sandhuu, Co-Founder and Chairperson of AVPL International, the statement said, “We are honoured to become the first drone company in India to achieve dual certification for our VIRAJ drone. This certification validates our commitment to excellence and allows us to expand further into the European market, bringing advanced drone solutions to the global industry. We believe that with this certification, we are on the anvil of becoming a global drones major, making India shine further in the global drones ecosystem.”

Loaded with latest features

Deep Sihag, Co-Founder and Managing Director of AVPL International, said, “Receiving this certification is a testament to our commitment to safety and quality. It will undoubtedly boost our scalability and penetration in the market. As we enter the European market, we are excited to continue our tradition of innovation and excellence, elevating the future of drone technology to new heights. Also we are focused on getting CASA certification for Australia market in near future.”

Himanshu Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of AVPL International, said the VIRAJ drone has all the latest features like endurance, stability and performance.

Stating that securing dual certification is a critical milestone in the company’s strategic growth plan, Sharma said, “We are eager to engage with new collaborations and partners, and confident that the VIRAJ drone will set new standards for performance and reliability. As a well-established player in this burgeoning market, AVPL International is strategically positioned to become one of the industry leaders.”

