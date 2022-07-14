Ayekart signs pact with SERP

Ayekart, which offers tech-based platform for food and agri ecosystem, has signed an agreement with SERP (Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty), a Government of Andhra Pradesh agency, to work on collaborative projects for the commercialisation of embedded technology related to agri and food processing players.

This will help self-help groups and farmer producer organisations (FPOs) to tap the opportunities in the domestic and international markets.

SERP supports projects that improves livelihood opportunities in rural areas. As many as 69.30 lakh women are organised into 6.52 lakh SHGs and 656 Mandal samakhyas.

“This partnership with SERP will be channelised through the FPOs and SHGs of Andhra Pradesh through the digitally synced supply chain. It will improve their overall performance by providing required assistance. This will provide the local rural farming communities and SHGs to access a wider market for their produce,” Debarshi Dutta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ayekart, said.

Ayekart Platform helps companies of different sizes streamline the supply chain, financial needs and related business processes.