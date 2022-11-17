Zuari FarmHub Ltd, the agri retail chain of the Adventz Group, has appointed Balaya Moharana as its chief technology officer. Moharana will be responsible for building innovative agri-tech products that cater to the new-age farmer’s needs, the company said in a statement.

Prior to joining Zuari FarmHub, Moharana was the head of technology at DeHaat. Moharana has over 25 years of experience building products and platforms, and leading technology teams across telecom, finance, healthcare, and agriculture sectors.

Moharana will work closely with MD and CEO, Madan Pandey, to strengthen the technology element of Zuari FarmHub, the company said.

Under the Jai Kisaan Junction brand, Zuari FarmHub operates agri retail chain and has a network of over 450 retail outlets across Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, UP, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha. The complete gamut of Zuari FarmHUB products comprises of micronutrients, soil conditioners, organic products, specialty agri fluids, fertigation products, and crop care products.

