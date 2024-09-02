Banas Dairy chairman Shankar Chaudhary will inaugurate a farmer producer company (FPC), soil testing laboratory and a bio-fertilizer plant in North Gujarat.

The Banas Save Soil Farmer Producer Company (BSSFPC) and Banas Soil Testing Laboratory (BSTL) is be located at Tharad, while Banas Biofertilizer Research and Development Laboratory (BBRDL) is at Khimana in Banaskantha district.

The Banas Save Soil Farmer Producer Company, is a collaboration between Banas Dairy and Sadhguru-led Isha Foundation. It will train and handhold farmers from the semi-arid regions of Tharad and Lakhani to adopt and transition to following sustainable soil management practices that bring both life and health into the soil of this region.

The Banas Bio-fertilizer Research and Development Laboratory at Khimana is dedicated to developing sustainable bio-fertilizers. This lab aims to provide eco-friendly alternatives to traditional chemical fertilizers, focusing on enhancing soil fertility and protecting the environment. The focus on research and development at Khimana will also ensure that the newly-formed FPC is equipped with cutting-edge bio-fertilizer technology tailored to the needs of the soil of the farmers.

With farmers facing challenges like poor soil quality, water scarcity, and extreme weather, the FPC will provide resources and support to enhance soil health, reduce cultivation costs, and improve crop yields, stated an official statement from Banas Dairy. Members of the FPC will receive benefits of soil testing, drone services, sustainable soil management training specific to crops grown in the region and expert advisory support.

The Banas Soil Testing Laboratory empowers farmers to visualise and improve the life within their soil, setting a new benchmark for sustainable soil management in India.