The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said a cyclonic circulation will form over the North Andaman Sea by tomorrow (Tuesday) and may intensify to become a low-pressure area over the subsequent three days (by Thursday). It threw broad hints that the ongoing heavy rain over Tamil Nadu and Kerala will get better organised during the next few days in the run-up to the expected arrival of the North-East monsoon (NEM) over the South Peninsula.

No consensus on track

The IMD is already on record indicating the formation of a depression as the ‘low’ develops traction at a location almost equidistant from the Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh coasts. It has not yet confirmed the onward track or intensity for the system. There is no conseneus either among global tracking models, with sea-surface temperatures warming up to 30 deg Celsius, comfortably past the threshold level for hosting and sustaining strong weather systems.

IMD numerical weather models suggests the Andhra Pradesh coast will be the likely area for landfall by October 25, after the preparatory low-pressure area toys with the North Tamil Nadu and Chennai coasts. The final track would also depend on the behaviour of any intervening western disturbance approaching from the opposite side, one of which is expected to hit the hills of North-West India (Western Himalayas) from tonight (Monday). The US Climate Prediction Centre has maintained a watch for a system with strength not less than that of a depression in the Bay during October 19-25.

Heavy rain seen for TN, Kerala

The IMD has forecast heavy rain on Monday at isolated places in Tamil Nadu across the districts of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur,Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Madurai, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur.

In adjoining Kerala, isolated heavy rain has been predicted in 10 of the 14 districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram on Monday. Meanwhile, the previous day saw rain or thundershowers lash many places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal; a few places over East Madhya Pradesh, Marathwada, Telangana and Kerala; and isolated places over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra and Rayalaseema.

Extended IMD outlook

An extended outlook has predicted fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorms and lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala until Friday; over South Interior Karnataka today (Monday) and Lakshadweep from Tuesday to Thursday. Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala on Thursday. Widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls is likely over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands until Friday. Scattered/ to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls is forecast over Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa today (Monday).

