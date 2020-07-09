Bayer, CInI join hands to promote agri-entrepreneurship

Life science major, Bayer CropScience Ltd through BLF initiative and Collectives for Integrated Livelihood Initiatives (CInI), an associate organisation of Tata Trusts have created a partnership for enhancing the economic strength of small landholding farmers through sustainable farm incomes, a press statement issued by Bayer said.

With the partnership, CInI will be involved in Bayer’s BLF initiative that currently supports 80,000 smallholder farmers and 78 BLF centres in Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. Bayer plans to open 40+ BLF centres in areas covered under CInI programmes and support Farmer Producer Companies to improve the financial and operational management of their farming business, the statement said.

Bayer leads a global, multi-stakeholder initiative called ‘Better Life Farming’ (BLF), which operates in India as an alliance between Bayer, IFC (World Bank Group) and other companies in the agriculture space.

The statement pointed out that CInI with support from Tata Trusts, leads the ‘Mission 2020 Lakhpati Kisan initiative that runs across Jharkhand, Odisha, Maharashtra and Gujarat. This project aims to help farmers earn over ₹1 lakh per annum and serve the rural poor through an integrated livelihood approach that enhances both day-to-day quality of life and overall standards of living.

Further, Bayer will support CInI in its Lakhpati Kisan initiatives. Through their joint interventions, Bayer and CInI aim to improve rural livelihoods through market-oriented interventions and a focus on self-reliant agri-entrepreneurship, with a special focus on economically and socially empowering women smallholders as producers and entrepreneurs, the statement added.