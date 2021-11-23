Bayer conducts drone trials for farm operations

Bayer, a life sciences company focusing on healthcare and agriculture, has deployed drones for the first time to carry out agricultural operations. The demo was held at its multi-crop breeding centre in Chandipa near here.

Bayer has partnered with drone start-up General Aeronautics to conduct several in-house and external research and development trials with universities and central research institutions to generate data and make drone-based services available to farmers.

Tapping the technology

“Based on the initial achievements of drone farming, growers may be able to explore the technology’s capabilities in aiding paddy, corn, sugarcane, wheat, vegetables, fruits and plantation crops,” a Bayer statement has said. Besides addressing labour shortage and low yield, they can also help in targeted applications of insect, weed and disease-control products. This ensures correct dosage and also limits the risk of accidental exposure to chemicals, it said.

“Usage of drones in agriculture will revolutionise farm operations and empower our farmers especially the smallholders with information and applications that will help them enhance their yields and income in the long run,” Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar said.