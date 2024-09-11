Bayer has launched its global initiative, ‘Bayer ForwardFarming’, in India to demonstrate innovative farming techniques with a focus on sustainable rice cultivation, thus promoting regenerative agriculture.

This is the newest of 29 ForwardFarms worldwide. Each ForwardFarm serves as a beacon of sustainable agricultural practices, providing a platform for farmers, researchers and stakeholders to collaborate and share knowledge, the company said in a statement.

Natasha Santos, Head of Sustainability & Strategic Engagements at Bayer, stated, “Creating value for farmers is at the heart of what we do. We are excited to bring Bayer ForwardFarming to India, a country that is pivotal to global food security. By supporting and empowering local farmers, we aim to enhance agricultural productivity and sustainability, increasing food security for all.”

Improving soil health

For Bayer, regenerative agriculture is an outcome-based crop production model with improving soil health at its core. Strengthening resilience is a key objective, alongside mitigating climate change, maintaining or restoring biodiversity, conserving water, and increasing yields. Ultimately, the combination of regenerative practices aims to improve the economic and social well-being of farmers and their communities, the company said.

Spread over 18 hectares in Panipat, the Bayer ForwardFarm in India is unique as it introduces a convergence of innovative technologies and sustainable interventions specifically designed for smallholder farmers. The farm integrates practices such as the Direct Seeded Rice Cropping System, innovative weed management, customised agronomy systems, carbon farming among others.

Ved Prakash Saini, the first Bayer ForwardFarm partner in India, expressed his optimism about the partnership. “I am hopeful that the regenerative agricultural practices introduced through Bayer ForwardFarming will lead to significant improvements in my yield and livelihood while making farming more sustainable. Techniques like Direct Seeded Rice and advanced technologies have the potential to enhance crop health, reduce water usage and increase efficiency. I look forward to witnessing these benefits first-hand as we work together to build a resilient and prosperous future for farming.”

Simon Wiebusch, President, Bayer South Asia said, “At Bayer, we envision a regenerative farming future that restores and enhances the environment. The launch of Bayer ForwardFarming in India is a part of it. By providing farmers with tailored solutions, modern tools and practices, proactive stewardship measures and strategic partnerships, we aim to boost productivity, improve quality and yields, all while preserving the environment. We are dedicated to empowering farmers to adopt sustainable practices that build a resilient and thriving agricultural sector in India.”