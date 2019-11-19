Bearish sentiment in chana

Bearish sentiment prevailed in chana and dollor chana on weak physical and export demand with chana (kanta)being quoted at ₹4,350-75 a quintal and chana (desi) at ₹4,275, while chana (vishal) ruled at ₹4,300 . Chana dal (average) was quoted at ₹5,300-5,400, chana dal (medium) at ₹5,500-5,600, while chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,700-5,800. Dollar chana also traded low at ₹5,500-5,800. Our Correspondent