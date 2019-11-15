Bearish sentiment in pulses

Barring urad bearish sentiment prevailed in the majority of pulse seeds . Urad gained ₹200 with urad (bold) being quoted at ₹8,000-8,200 a quintal, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹6,000-6,100. Urad dal (medium) was quoted at ₹8,800-8,900, urad dal (bold) at ₹9,100- 9,300, while urad moongar ruled at ₹1,107-1,108 . Moong (bold) quoted at ₹6,800-7,000 , while moong (medium) ruled at ₹6,400-6,500. Moong dal (medium) ruled at ₹8,200-8,300. Our Correspondent