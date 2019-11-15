Agri Business

Bearish sentiment in pulses

Indore | Updated on November 15, 2019 Published on November 15, 2019

Bearish sentiment in pulses

Barring urad bearish sentiment prevailed in the majority of pulse seeds . Urad gained ₹200 with urad (bold) being quoted at ₹8,000-8,200 a quintal, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹6,000-6,100. Urad dal (medium) was quoted at ₹8,800-8,900, urad dal (bold) at ₹9,100- 9,300, while urad moongar ruled at ₹1,107-1,108 . Moong (bold) quoted at ₹6,800-7,000 , while moong (medium) ruled at ₹6,400-6,500. Moong dal (medium) ruled at ₹8,200-8,300. Our Correspondent

Published on November 15, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
eNam should not be forced on farmers, says Sanjay Kaul