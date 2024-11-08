Best Agrolife Group, an agrochemical company, has received regulatory approval for the patented herbicide “Shot Down” and the under-patent advanced insecticide ‘Bestman’. A media statement said this approval paves the way for the company to launch these innovative products in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal. While ‘Bestman’ will see traction in the rabi season itself, ‘Shot Down’ will see effective sales in the Kharif season.

‘Shot Down’, a proprietary herbicidal formulation combining Haloxyfop-R-methyl and Imazethapyr in a Microemulsion formulation, offers farmers a tool for controlling invasive weeds across groundnut and soyabean crops, it said.

Insecticide blend

This product targets a segment valued at approximately ₹2,000 crore. Best Agrolife is targeting an initial revenue of ₹70 crore from ‘Shot Down’ in its first year of launch, and expects to grow sales to around ₹300 crore over the next few years, it said.

‘Bestman’ is an insecticide blend of Fipronil, Abamectin and Tolfenpyrad in a suspension concentrate formulation. This under-patent formulation provides control against multiple pests such as aphids, thrips, mites, and the notorious fruit borer, it said. These pests are particularly challenging for chilli farmers.

With an estimated market segment size of ₹3,000 crore in pest management solutions for chilli, cotton and vegetable crops, Best Agrolife anticipates sales of ₹70 crore from ‘Bestman’ within the launch year, with projected incremental growth of ₹250 crore in the ensuing years, it said.