Best Agrolife Group, a provider of crop protection solutions, said it has been granted a patent for its innovative fungicide formulation of Trifloxystrobin and Valifenalate.

The novel combination of Trifloxystrobin and Valifenalate marks a breakthrough in crop protection, the company said. This innovative fungicide offers farmers a highly effective solution against harmful fungal diseases. It is particularly beneficial for tomato and potato crops, protecting them from early and late blight. Additionally, the fungicide provides exceptional defense against downy mildew in grapes, onions, and cucurbits, even at low doses. This advancement represents a significant leap forward in agricultural science, helping farmers safeguard their crops and improve productivity, the company said.

India’s unique climate allows for the cultivation of a wide variety of fresh vegetables. As the second-largest vegetable producer globally, India contributes 15 per cent to the world’s vegetable production. However, its average yield of 17 tonnes per hectare is lower than that of many other countries. Fungal diseases have been a significant challenge, causing considerable losses in both yield and quality.