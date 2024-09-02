Best Agrolife , an agrochemical manufacturer, has received the patent for its novel ternary pesticide formulation.

A media statement said this innovation integrates Isoprothiolane, Pymetrozine, and Trifloxystrobin to deliver dual protection against blast and blight diseases, as well as the infestation of Brown Planthopper (BPH) insects, in paddy and mango crops.

With a cultivation area exceeding 43 million hectares, the country’s rice production is often threatened by several factors, including blast disease, sheath blight, and BPH insects. Blast disease results in severe yield losses. Sheath blight can reduce yields by up to 50 per cent in favourable conditions. BPH insects pose a major threat to rice production, causing substantial annual yield losses by sucking sap from rice plants and transmitting viral diseases.

Traditional remedies

Traditionally, farmers have relied on three separate pesticides to manage these devastating diseases and pests. The statement said Best Agrolife’s new ternary formulation offers a single, efficient solution that saves time, reduces costs and promotes healthier crop growth.

Best Agrolife has also been granted a patent for another innovation: a binary fungicide formulation combining Trifloxystrobin and Valifenalate. While Best Agrolife holds several ternary patents, this marks its first-ever binary patent, further showcasing its dedication to advancing agricultural technologies, it said.

