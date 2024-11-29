Best Agrolife Group has secured a process patent for manufacturing “Methyl 2-(2-methylphenoxymethyl) phenylglyoxylate.” This serves as a critical intermediate compound in the production of widely used fungicides such as Kresoxim-methyl and Trifloxystrobin.

A media statement said this patent addresses one of the major challenges in agrochemical manufacturing -- high costs associated with by-product generation during downstream processes. By minimizing the formation of by-products, the process eliminates the need for multi-step recycling and reuse operations, traditionally required in intermediate synthesis.

Cutting Op costs

By overcoming this limitation, the company has set a new benchmark for operational efficiency and product quality. This approach reduces operational costs while enhancing efficiency, delivering higher yields and improving the purity of the final product, it said.

Kresoxim-methyl and Trifloxystrobin fungicides are well regarded for their effectiveness in combating powdery mildew and their ‘greening effects’, which enhance crop vitality, it said. These fungicides are widely used to control scabs on apples and pears and address a variety of fungal diseases across a broad spectrum of crops.

Best Agrolife’s latest development reflects the company’s dedication to delivering impactful, sustainable solutions to meet the evolving needs of the agrochemical industry and the agricultural sector, the statement added.