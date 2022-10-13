Beyond Meat, the American plant-based meat brand, is entering the Indian market in partnership with Allana Consumer Products Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Allana Group.

Beyond Meat, market leader for plant-based proteins in the US, offers taste and quality which many traditional meat eaters often find hard to distinguish.

Allana will distribute Beyond Meat’s offerings in the Indian market. The range includes Beyond Burger, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Meatballs and Beyond Mince which are made of simple, plant-based ingredients and designed to deliver the same taste and texture as that of animal-based meat, while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat products do not contain any GMO, gluten, soy, or cholesterol.

Milind Pingle, CEO, Allana Consumer Products Division said: “India is moving towards healthier lifestyle choices and people are looking for products which are sustainable and better for the environment. Our aim is to encourage such changes for the betterment of health and lifestyle. Thus, it is our pleasure to announce Allana Consumer Products’ collaboration with Beyond Meat to bring the premium taste of meat to the ever-growing demand for the vegan and healthy living community in India”.

These products are an alternative for conflicted carnivores who are reducing meat and looking to nourish themselves (and often their families) with better protein options.

Beyond Meat’s range of products are currently available in more than 26 cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and are available through gourmet stores such as Nature’s Basket, Le Marche, Modern Bazaar, Spencer’s etc. and also on reputed E-commerce portals such as Urban Platter, Vegan Dukan, Vegan World, Vvegano, Alt Mart and many more. According to industry estimates, the plant-based meat market is currently around ₹ 300 crore and is expected to accelerate to ₹3,500 crore by 2026.