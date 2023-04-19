Agritech firm BigHaat Agro Pvt Ltd plans to expand its engagement with farmer producer organisations (FPOs) Rajasthan to help cumin farmers grow produce for the export markets using quality inputs. The company, which is engaged with chilli growers in Andhra and Telangana, recently started training FPOs in Karnataka to help farmers enhance quality of their produce.

“We are expanding the FPO training initiative to Rajasthan to help spices growers tap the export market,” said Sachin Nandwana, Director and Co-founder, Big Haat. The agri-input marketplace, which has a hub in Kota, is looking at expanding its training activities with farmers in regions around Barmer.

Expansion

Big Haat, which started off as a vendor of agri-inputs online, uses full stack digital platform to capture data and monitor consumer behaviour and cropping patterns, provides advisory and help farmers reduce cost of cultivation and practice integrated pest management and traceability to clients. The company plans to expand its farmer engagement initiative to growers of cumin, grains and pulses, Nandwana said.

Last year, the company had engaged with chilli farmers in an area of about 6,000 acres for enhancing the quality of produce using quality inputs such as green molecules. “We plan to expand the initiative to around 12,000 acres this year and possibly go up to one lakh acres in about five years,” Nandwana said.

Big Haat has been helping companies such as ITC, Olam and Suguna source farm products such as red chilli and maize.

“Our major focus continues to be the online sales of agri-inputs such as seeds and nutrients,” Nandwana said adding that diversification into post harvest related services is part of company’s plans to help farmers with market linkage. BigHaat serves to the growers’ demand in over 17,000 pin codes across the country and has an engagement with over 2.5 million farmers every month. “We have seen six fold growth during 2022-23 over the previous year,” Nandwana said without divulging the revenue. The eight year old firm has, so far, raised over $20 million from investors such as Beyond Next Ventures, Ankur Capital and J M Financial Private Equity.