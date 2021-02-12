Bihar in pact with UNEP to chalk out a climate-resilient development pathway

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
In a first for an Indian State, Bihar on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding with the UN Environment Programme to achieve climate resilience and low carbon development by 2040.
Over the next two years, UNEP would lead a multi-stakeholder team to assess the carbon footprint of various sectors in the State before chalking out a plan to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and increasing carbon sinks.
UNEP will provide technical assistance to prepare the State’s greenhouse gas inventory and carry out climate impact scenario and vulnerability assessment. It will also suggest revisions to the State Action Plans on Climate Change under which each State’s climate priorities converge with the National Action Plan on Climate Change.
The State has been taking a lot of initiatives such as Jal-Jeevan Hariyali, Agricultural Roadmap, Renewable Energy Policy and Clean Fuel Policy in tackling air and water pollution and increasing green cover, but this would be one such concerted effort for creating a carbon-neutral Bihar for future generations, said the Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad after signing the MoU.
Environment Minister Neeraj Kumar Singh said this would lead to a more comprehensive climate resilient development, not just for air and water as it was being done so far. According to Dipak Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary in charge of Department off Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Bihar has been working on climate resilient agriculture, on controlling air pollution in three non-attainment cities such as Patna, Gaya and Muzaffarpur, and similarly on water conservation. “But all these programmes were all sector-specific and compartmentalised. For the first time we will be developing a comprehensive strategy for a long carbon pathway development of Bihar that will include all these sectors,” Singh said.
Under the study, which would be carried out at a cost of ₹1.4 crore, there would be a complete inventorisation of green house gas emissions and source apportionment so that the government can take steps to control them, Singh said.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
If I go long straddle (selling weekly expiry), then how to hedge if the market falls suddenly in intradayArjun ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
The director’s chemistry with the dramatist — living or dead — is pivotal to the success of theatre
Pandemic-induced changes will impact agriculture and the economy in ways beyond the comprehension of the ...
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...