Bills will provide sustainable, profitable future for farmers, say stakeholders

Covid churn
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
The Federation of All India Farmer Associations (FAIFA), which represents farmers and farm workers of commercial crops, has said that the three farm Bills will give farmers the freedom to trade across States.
“It will also empower farmers to turn into traders of their own produce and be in control of the process. The new set of bills approved by the government will go a long way in ensuring farmer prosperity and doubling of income,” B. V Jaware Gowda, President of FAIFA, has said.
“Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, will help build a One-India-One-Agriculture-Market and will help in unlocking the vastly regulated agriculture markets in the country.
It will open more choices for the farmers, reduce marketing costs and help them in getting better prices for their produce. With a separate dispute resolution mechanism in place, it will effectively help abolish the cartelisation,” he said.
Ram Kaundinya, Director-General, Federation of Seed Industry of India, said, “They (the Bills) will give farmers the freedom to sell and their produce in the mandi and will definitely help them to discover better prices from the parallel private mandis which will be allowed now. Simultaneously, the government may make a robust implementation of the new rules by covering all the loose ends while encouraging the mandi system to upgrade their infrastructure. On-site warehouses with warehouse receipt systems should be set up in mandis so that farmers are not forced to sell under distress. A national register of all private buyers with validated identification and financial capacity may be created . There is also a need for a major effort to build capacity among farmers and FPOs to conduct their commercial deals profitably. They have to be trained in basics of making contracts, agricultural commodity markets, price forecasts for their produce and similar skills. Digital proficiency is to be built among FPOs and farmers.”
Amit Vatsyayan, Partner, Government and Public Sector, EY India, while speaking about the impact of these Bills on stimulating growth of the sector, said: “These will ease the flow of investments, creation of critically needed post harvest infrastructure and open up market access for farmers for better profits. Rigorous implementation of the reforms will be key to demonstrate impact on farmers income.”
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Fortunes are linked to assets under mutual funds, which are set for steady growth
Save a few, most stocks in the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices have gained since March
STRAPCollection activity continues to face challenges amid risk of rise in infection among field officers, and ...
Changes in rental housing, office commute can have adverse tax implications
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...