BIPA signs pact with MANAGE, PJTSAU

BL Hyderabad Bureau | Updated on: Feb 14, 2022

Agreements to facilitate bio-efficacy trials and other studies

Bio Agri Input Producers Association (BIPA), an association of bio-agri input producers, has signed two agreements with the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE) and Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU). The two agreements facilitate bio-efficacy trials and other studies required for regulatory purposes as well as collaborate research and extension services.

“These will be mutually beneficial for students and faculty for exchange, collaboration and utilisation of in-house research and development for mutual benefit,” KRK Reddy, President of BIPA, said.

The agreement with MANAGE was signed by Reddy and P Chandra Shekara Director-General of MANAGE, an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. The second agreement was exchanged between Reddy and V Praveen Rao, Vice-Chancellor of PJTSAU.

P Chandra Shekara said that MANAGE had been appointed by the Ministry as the nodal agency to promote natural farming.

“Though there are no package practices readily available, we will look at community validated practices, screen and validate them,” he said.

“We will mobilise scientific evidence and prepare the ground for natural farming to grow,” he added.

Published on February 14, 2022
