Extremely severe cyclone Biparjoy may be bracing to make landfall near Jakhau port on the Gulf of Kutch coast in Gujarat in the next three days (around noon on Thursday), an update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday morning, even as the monstrous storm waited 440 km away over the North-East and adjoining East-Central Arabian Sea.

Locational coordinates

The locational coordinates of the storm on Monday morning are: 320 km South-West of Porbandar, 360 km South-South-West of Devbhumi Dwarka; 440 km South-South-West of Naliya (all in Gujarat); and 620 km South of Karachi (Pakistan). It will swerve to the North-North-East, to cross the Saurashtra-Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port, slightly weakened, as a very severe cyclone storm with wind speeds of 125-135 km/hr, gusting to 150 km/hr.

Ports in Gujarat

Jakhau Port lies to the western-most point on the North-West Gujarat coast, 196 km by road to the West of Gandhidham and 136 km to Mundra, in the same direction along the Gulf of Kutch coast. Jamnagar Port lies 397 km away by road, but much shorter as the crow flies across to the South. Bhuj airport is only 97 km to the East of Jakhau Port. On Monday, cloud cover from the storm invaded as far interior as Valsad, Surat, Vadodara, Naliya, Gandhidham, Jamnagar, Than, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, and Una.

Monsoon stays sluggish

The monsoon continues to move at a sluggish pace as it braces to cover more parts of the West Coast and its neighbourhood, as well as the interior parts of Peninsular India. During June 14 to 20, the US Climate Prediction Centre sees it staying active from Mumbai to Kanyakumari along the coast, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, but deficient over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal, where it is due to arrive. It will remain active over the North-Eastern States.

Outlook for fortnight

During the subsequent week (June 21-27), it is projected to stay active over Goa, Karnataka and Kerala to Kanyakumari along the coast and adjoining southern-most Tamil Nadu. To the East, it would check into East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal a week or more behind schedule. According to the IMD, rainfall activity is likely to be above normal over North-East and South-East Peninsular India (Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood); near normal over North-East India and many parts of North-West India; but below normal over the rest of the country.

Pre-monsoon surplus

Pre-monsoon (March to May) rainfall has been above normal by 12 per cent for the country as a whole, with a huge surplus over North, North-West and West India. It is being argued that this did not allow the land to heat up to the required level and set up the temperature and pressure gradient for the monsoon to make a timely onset or spread out into the interior. Pre-monsoon rain was poor only along the West coast, the North-Eastern States and the islands.

