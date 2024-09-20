B.L. Kamdhenu Farms Ltd has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sweden-based DeLaval. The partnership focuses on promoting a zero-waste economy and long-term sustainability in cattle breeding and dairy technology, with an investment of close to ₹1,500 crore.

A media statement said the collaboration is designed to leverage advanced technologies and farming solutions, including milking essentials, farm management and cow comfort. By integrating all components of the milk value chain – from feed requirements to waste management – the initiative aims to create a circular economy, driving both economic growth and environmental sustainability, it said.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Jan Thesleff, Ambassador of Sweden, at World Food India 2024.

Swedish firms’ expertise

Quoting Navneet Ravikar, Director of B.L. Kamdhenu Farms, the statement said: “It is a crucial step in our efforts to innovate and transform the White Revolution. Through this collaboration, we are committing to creating a fully integrated and sustainable milk value chain. Because only when we ensure zero waste, can we create long-term benefits for farmers and the environment alike.”

DeLaval brings expertise in integrated solutions that enhance milk quality, volume of production, and overall quality of life for dairy producers, it said.

Jan Thesleff said Sweden is proud to be part of India’s journey towards sustainable agriculture and dairy innovations. “This MoU reflects our shared values of innovation, sustainability, and economic growth. We believe that the collaboration between B.L. Kamdhenu Farms and DeLaval will show the world what partnerships across borders can do for everyone,” he said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit