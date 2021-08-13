Blenders, packaters lift good liquoring variety prices at Kochi tea auctions

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Prices of good liquoring variety teas increased by ₹3-5 at the Kochi tea auctions this week, thanks to active participation of blenders and packeters.
The absence of next week auctions on account of Onam holiday forced companies to procure more quantities from the market. In CTC dust, the quantity offered in sale 32 was 10,13,538 kg and 74 per cent was sold. However, Supplyco operated with a lesser limit. There is some improved demand from exporters, but they are confined to the bottom of the market.
The quantity offered in orthodox dust was 11,000 kg and exporters and upcountry buyers absorbed small quantities.
Meanwhile, better export enquiry from CIS and West Asia lifted leaf variety prices especially Nilgiri whole leaf and brokens, which was firm to dearer following quality. The quantity offered was 2,81,747 kg in orthodox grades.
In CTC leaf, the select best brokens were firm to dearer and the quantity offered was 556,000 kg. Upcountry and Kerala buyers absorbed the bulk of the brokens. The average price realisation was up at ₹138 compared to Rs136 in the previous week.
