The fisheries sector is booming and is rightly regarded as the sunrise sector of the India’s economy, said George Kurian, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairying.

Highlighting the rapid growth of the fisheries sector, the Minister said the Centre has outlined several schemes dedicated to strengthening the fisheries sector.

The Minister was speaking after launching ‘Blue Pearl,’ a New Fish Farmer Producer Company in Kodungallur on Friday. He said that the establishment of the FFPO will drive growth and empower local fish farmers.

The new initiative, for which ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology is the partner institute is supported by NABARD and aims to empower cage farmers and other allied stakeholders to enhance income.

A Memorandum of Agreements (MoA) were exchanged between CIFT and seven Fish Farmer Producer Organizations from Kerala and Andhra Pradesh for technical support in their activities.

A demonstration for technical guidance and support, along with fish value addition training sessions, mini-expo, and entrepreneurs meet, was also organized as part of the inaugural function.

