Boehringer Ingelheim announced the launch of the latest advancement in Marek’s disease vaccines in India. This next generation vaccine offers enhanced protection through an innovative controlled attenuation process, delivering the right balance between safety and efficacy, the company said in a statement. It is recommended for in-ovo vaccination of 18- to 19-day-old embryonated chicken eggs and one-day-old chickens to protect against the virulent Marek’s disease.

Marek’s disease remains a significant challenge in Indian poultry, with outbreaks continuing despite widespread vaccination efforts. The vaccine addresses this gap with a groundbreaking serotype-1 construct vaccine, offering an ideal balance of safety and efficacy against the most virulent strains.

Vinod Gopal, Country Head-Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim India, said, “Marek’s disease presents a considerable risk, resulting in significant financial impact for poultry farmers, particularly affecting young chickens with immature immune systems. As India’s poultry industry expands, our vaccine is designed to aid farmers by reducing disease outbreaks, promoting flock health, and enhancing productivity. This innovative vaccine not only provides effective, early, and long-lasting immunity, supported by extensive trials across multiple regions, but also plays a crucial role in supporting food security and safety. It offers a cost-effective solution for poultry owners, helping to protect their livelihood while meeting the increasing demand for high-quality poultry products in India.”

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health is the second largest animal health business in the world, with net sales of €4.1 billion in 2020 and has presence in more than 150 countries.

N.K Mahajan, Retired Professor and Head of Department of Veterinary Public Health and Epidemiology, LUVAS, Hisar, said, “Marek’s disease continues to be a significant challenge for poultry farmers due to the increasing virulence of the virus strains. Even in the absence of clinical signs, Marek’s disease virus can significantly damage chickens’ immune system as the virus attacks T lymphocytes. The resulting immunosuppression causes poor growth and performance, significantly affecting production and economics in the poultry industry. Birds are more prone to secondary infections and less responsive to other vaccines, leading to increased medication costs. The ability to provide early immunity and protection against the more aggressive forms of the virus is essential in reducing the impact of this disease on poultry farming operations in India.”