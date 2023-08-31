Bolas Agro, a food processor based in Karnataka, specialising in the dry fruits and nuts sector, is set to establish a network of 100 retail outlets within the State by the end of this financial year. At present, it operates 70 stores in Karnataka.

Following this expansion, it intends to extend its presence to Maharashtra, Bola Rajat, Director of Bolas Agro, told businessline.

Elaborating on the market, Bola said the entire dry fruits and nuts industry in India amounts to approximately₹75,000-1 lakh crore. Out of this, ₹30,000 crore represents the organised sector.

Why B2C?

While historically focused on business-to-business (B2B) transactions, the company recently entered the business-to-consumer (B2C) market. Rajat said their venture into this area commenced before the Covid-19 pandemic, when they introduced a 250- gram nitrogen-flushed consumer pack. “The response was unexpectedly positive in places like Gaya, Varanasi, and remote areas of India.”

Encouraged by the favorable feedback, the company invested in a consumer-oriented retail segment offering branded packs of almonds, cashews, dates, and pistachios across India. These products were initially distributed through channels such as UDAN, Reliance Jiomart, alongside other key B2B players.

“Distributing through these channels gave us a lot of market data, which we then used for setting up our retail stores,” the director said. Initially, it started with 20 piolet stores in tier two and tier three cities across Karnataka. “For now, the focus remains on growing sales in the existing regions. It will be the next financial year whether to invest in growing this in Maharashtra,” he added.

Bolas Foods Private Limited

Additionally, it has also established Bolas Foods Private Ltd, concentrating on utilising dry fruits as ingredients for creating confectionery products. This strategic shift capitalises on the high profitability associated with dry fruits and nuts.

The company’s processing capabilities have enabled it to achieve profit margins of up to 10 per cent, significantly surpassing the 1-2 per cent margins typical in commodity trading, the director explained. At present, it processes 200 tonnes of raw cashews daily and approximately 40 tonnes of raw almonds weekly. There are plans to double this processing capacity going forward.

Over the past year, Bolas Agro invested around ₹20-25 crore in capital expenditures, and another ₹5-10 crore more in outlets and other endeavours. In FY 2023, it generated revenues of ₹1,600 crore.

