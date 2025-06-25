Boomitra, a soil carbon project developer, has announced a soil carbon removal agreement with Restoration Climate and the Ethereum Climate Platform (ECP) for 500,000 carbon removal credits from Boomitra’s Northern Mexico Grassland Restoration project over five years.

A media statement said this makes it the largest soil carbon credit transaction announced to date as well as ECP and Restoration Climate’s first investments in soil carbon credits.

Quoting Aadith Moorthy, CEO and founder of Boomitra, the statement said: “This deal is an important marker in the development of the soil carbon market. It not only demonstrates that soil carbon removal can operate at scale and in developing countries; it also shows the vibrancy of this market and the diversity of buyers attracted to soil carbon’s unique attributes as a climate solution that is scalable and cost-effective, while also delivering powerful co-benefits for agriculture, biodiversity and local communities.”

Blockchain platform

Ethereum is a decentralised, open-source blockchain platform. ECP is an Ethereum community initiative leveraging blockchain technology to scale climate investments by linking project developers and investors to accelerate finance at scale. With a mission to address its historical emissions dating back to 2015, ECP is financing high-quality carbon mitigation projects worldwide like Boomitra’s.

Restoration Climate is a commodities investment firm. As regulatory expansion transforms climate risk into financial risk, Restoration Climate helps investors, corporations, and governments navigate these shifts by leveraging market-based solutions. Restoration combines deep expertise with technology-driven insights to create long-term impact and profitability in the fight against climate change.

Benedikt von Butler, Principal and Co-Founder of Restoration Capital, and Bill Kentrup, Managing Director and President of ECP, recently visited Boomitra’s Northern Mexico Grassland project and saw the positive impact on local ranchers, soil health, and climate resilience.

Tech transformation

Benedikt said soil carbon is a critical but often overlooked piece of the climate solution. Boomitra’s ability to measure and verify improvements at scale is transforming how land restoration is financed, ensuring that ranchers and farmers directly benefit while delivering real, lasting climate impact.

“At Restoration Climate, we are committed to advancing high-integrity, market-based solutions, and Boomitra’s approach is proving that innovation in agriculture can drive meaningful environmental and economic change,” Benedikt said.

Bill Kentrup said: “Talking with ranchers who have seen their land recover, and their cattle thrive, I witnessed the real-world impact of this project. What makes Boomitra’s work so powerful is how technology is transforming what’s possible -- AI and satellite data are revolutionising the way we measure soil carbon, making large-scale restoration more efficient and accessible. We’re proud to partner with Boomitra to scale these solutions and bring soil carbon to the forefront of global climate efforts.”

