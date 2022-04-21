Brazilian team visit IFFCO’s Nano fertiliser plant at Kalol

A team of officials from the Brazilian Embassy, New Delhi visited the newly constructed ‘Nano Fertiliser Plant’ of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) at Kalol, Gandhinagar.

The team led by Angelo de Queiro Mauricio, along with Frank Oliveira, included senior officials from the Agricultural Attaché (Agriculture Affairs), Embassy of Brazil, New Delhi, to take further the Brazil-India Cooperative Alliance and help Brazil develop nano urea production facility.

Notably, IFFCO had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the same with Brazilian Cooperative OCB.

The Brazilian officials visited IFFCO’s NABL accredited lab and the R&D Centre - Nano Biotechnology Research Centre . They also visited a pilot plant developed by IFFCO-NBRC catering to the field trial requirements before finalisation of the product.

IFFCO officials explained to the visiting team about the field demonstrations of ‘Nano Urea’. Notably, IFFCO in association with Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR), had demonstrated Nano Urea on more than 15,000+ fields across the country before obtaining the final nod from Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers. The officials were accompanied by Yogendra Kumar, IFFCO’s Marketing Director and other senior officials of Kalol Unit.

At the new plant, IFFCO manufactures about 1.50 lakh Nano Urea Bottles everyday. "Embassy officials were eager to know that IFFCO had sold over one crore bottles to farmers since the commissioning of the plant in June, 2021.

“The Brazilian officials said that India and Brazil are rapidly developing economies globally and through the cooperative alliance, the business opportunities in Agriculture will grow. Brazil is planning to scale up the ties and interested in cooperative alliance for manufacturing IFFCO’s ‘Nano Urea Liquid’ in Brazil,” an IFFCO statement said quoting the Brazilian embassy officials.

Plant nutrition

The Nano Urea Liquid is an innovative product and is a sustainable solution for plant nutrition with higher nutrient efficiency thereby reducing soil, water and air pollution.

It also has positive impact on quality of groundwater and pollution with reduction in global warming. The MoU allowed the exchange of ideas and develop business relationships and carrying out joint research and training activities along with educational deliberations.