Breather for Kerala as ‘orange alert’ is restricted to 3 districts today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has limited an ‘orange alert’ for heavy rainfall to three districts in Kerala for today (Wednesday) giving the vulnerable midlands and foothills a much-needed breather from continued severe weather.

Water levels in major reservoirs at Idukki and Idamalayar have receded after a few shutters were opened yesterday (Tuesday) but inflows reduced to a trickle as weather cleared in the catchment areas overnight on Wednesday.

Gradual build-up of NE monsoon

The short-term outlook from the IMD indicates a slow and gradual build-up of seasonal easterly to north-easterly winds across the Bay of Bengal over the next two days which may set off rain-friendly easterly waves.

Easterly wave to bring rain for South

The US Climate Prediction Centre sees ‘muted’ activity along the Tamil Nadu coast during the week ending October 26 even as upstream West Pacific/South China Sea will stay active, watched by a La Niña in the Equatorial Pacific.

US agency forecasts

In its latest update, the International Research Institute for Climate and Society at Columbia University said that a La Niña advisory has been issued for the Equatorial Pacific marked as it is by a consistent cooling trend in the ocean water temperatures.

Flood-ravaged Kerala needs to brace for N-E monsoon now

There is an enhanced 87-per cent probability of a La Niña being triggered in October and sustaining till December, with model predictions indicating that these conditions may persist into the Northern Hemisphere spring during January-March, 2022.

Stormy South China Sea

This translates into a see-sawing warming trend in the West Pacific in typical sea and changes in associated atmospheric weather conditions, sustaining stormy conditions in adjoining South China Sea with cascading impact on the Bay of Bengal.

The Asia-Pacific Climate Centre based in Busan, South Korea, has said that there is a 90 per cent chance of weak La Niña conditions persisting from November 2021 to January 2022 before these conditions weaken into the spring.

South Korean model outlook

Significantly, the South Korean agency has predicted above-normal rainfall for South Peninsular India during November and January; and normal rainfall for Central and adjoining East India including Gujarat and southern parts of Rajasthan. North and North-West India may witness below-normal rainfall.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted a fresh spell of easterly wave which will likely cause fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal until Saturday.

Similar conditions are forecast for coastal Karnataka from Thursday to Saturday and over south interior Karnataka during Wednesday-Saturday. Isolated very heavy falls are likely over Kerala, Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal today (Wednesday) and Thursday.